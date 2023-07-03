2 teens dead, 4 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Washington Heights

Two teenagers died, and four other people were injured after a multi-car crash in Washington Heights early Monday morning.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy was driving a Hyundai heading north on Audubon Avenue when he crashed into a Jeep heading west on 179th Street, causing the Jeep to overturn.

EMS responded to the scene, taking a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy to New York Presbyterian-Columbia Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Three other teens in the Hyundai, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The 53-year-old man driving the Jeep was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that the vehicle driven by the teens was a stolen vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.