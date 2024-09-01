Expand / Collapse search

2 teenagers killed in moped crash on Cross Island Parkway in Queens

Published  September 1, 2024 12:32pm EDT
Queens
QUEENS - Two teenagers were killed when their moped crashed on a Queens highway on Saturday, police said. 

It happened at approximately 1:58 a.m. when police got a call about the collision in the vicinity of the southbound Cross Island Parkway and 150th Street.

At the scene, police found an unconscious and unresponsive 19-year-old woman, Giselle Flores, and a damaged Zhilo Fly Wing moped at the location.

Police lights generic Minneapolis

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator, a 15-year-old man, Andy Rodriguez, was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the moped was traveling on the southbound Cross Island Parkway when it collided with a barrier wall. 

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.