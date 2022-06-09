2 teen brothers drown in pool at Bayonne Lincoln Community School

The City of Bayonne is mourning the loss of two teenage brothers who drowned in a pool at a local school.

The Superintendent of the Bayonne school district announced the deaths of the two brothers at the Lincoln Community School Pool on Wednesday.

"This evening, two brothers, one a recent graduate of Bayonne High School and the other a current Bayonne High School junior, have passed away," wrote John J. Niesz in a statement on the district's website.

The teens died at about 8:30 p.m.

"This is an active investigation at this time being conducted by the Bayonne Police Department. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to all of our community.

We will have additional crisis counselors and guidance counselors tomorrow (Thursday) at all schools. Our pool at Lincoln School will be closed to all activities until further notice," said Niesz.

"The City of Bayonne is in mourning tonight, as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers, who drowned this evening at our Lincoln Community School Pool.

I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy," said Mayor Jimmy Davis via social media.

There were no further details released.