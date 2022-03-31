2 teen boys shot outside East River Houses in East Harlem

Two 15-year-old boys were shot possibly during a dispute on East 105th Street in East Harlem. Police were looking for the gunman.

The shooting took place at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in front of the East River Houses. One boy was struck in the right leg while the other was shot in the left leg.

Both teens were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman with blonde hair and a blue shirt was seen fleeing the location. Cops want to find her. It was not clear how she was involved in the shooting.

A third boy was reportedly injured from shattered glass in the shooting. Nine shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to the NY Post.