2 SWAT deputies shot in Spanaway, 1 seriously injured, 1 'gravely injured'

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said two deputies were shot in Spanaway on Tuesday and rushed to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Around 12 p.m., a SWAT operation occurred at the Ranier Villa mobile home park in Spanaway near Pacific Ave S and 190th St Ct S.

Deputies tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault, but shots were fired, and two deputies were injured. Authorities later confirmed the 40-year-old suspect is dead.

According to the sheriff's department, one of the deputies is undergoing surgery for serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The other officer is ‘gravely injured,’ and the sheriff's department asked for prayers for their recovery.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be handling the investigation.

FOX 13 News reporter Hana Kim was first at the scene and is gathering more information.

State transpiration officials said the police activity was causing traffic backups and delays in both directions of SR 7 near 188th St. Ct. S.

