2 stabbed in apparent antisemitic attack in London Jewish neighborhood as King visits NYC

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The Brief Two people were stabbed in a London neighborhood with a large Jewish population. A suspect has been arrested as police investigate a possible antisemitic motive. The attack comes amid a broader rise in incidents targeting Jewish communities in the UK.



Two people were stabbed in a north London neighborhood Wednesday in what officials say may be an antisemitic attack, as concerns grow over a recent surge in violence targeting Jewish communities.

London police say the stabbing of two Jewish men has been declared a terrorist incident.

What we know:

The attack happened in Golders Green, an area of London known for its large Jewish population, according to The Associated Press.

Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two men, one in his 30s and another in his 70s.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

A person holds a placard at the scene in Golders Green, north-west London, after two men - one aged in his 70s and another in his 30s - were stabbed on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested and remains in cust Expand

Authorities say the suspect also attempted to attack police officers during the incident.

Counterterrorism officers are assisting in the investigation, and officials have not ruled out a hate-related or terror motive.

A pattern of attacks

The stabbing is part of a broader pattern of incidents targeting Jewish communities in London in recent weeks.

Authorities are investigating possible links between the attack and other incidents, including arson attacks on Jewish sites in the same area.

Across the UK, reports of antisemitic incidents have surged, with thousands recorded in the past year, according to community groups.

Officials have warned that tensions tied to global conflicts have contributed to the rise in threats and violence.

A Police forensics officer photographs a crime scene on Golders Green Road, in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on April 29, 2026, after two people were stabbed, and a suspect arrested. Two people were stabbed on April 29 in north Lon Expand

What they're saying:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack, calling it "appalling" and vowing accountability for those responsible.

Local leaders and community organizations also expressed alarm, saying the attack has heightened fears among Jewish residents.

Why this matters now

The attack comes as global attention is focused on the UK, with heightened security concerns surrounding major public events and high-profile visits.

King Charles III is currently in New York on an official visit, underscoring the international attention on British leadership as the country grapples with rising tensions at home.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the motive and whether the attack is linked to other incidents.

Authorities have increased patrols in the area and are urging anyone with information to come forward.