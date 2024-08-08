2 stabbed, 1 killed inside NYC 24-hour laundromat in apparently random attack: police

One person was killed and another injured after a man carried out a stabbing attack, apparently at random, at a New York City 24-hour laundromat, according to officials.

Police said the attacker, a man, walked into the laundromat on 170th Street near College Avenue in Claremont, the Bronx, around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The man then stabbed a 47-year-old man in the back and slashed another man in the leg.

The man slashed in the leg died at the scene, police said, and the 47-year-old victim is in stable condition at a hospital.

The weapon, which appears to be a kitchen cleaver, was recovered at the scene. No arrests were made. The attacker was described as around 5 foot 8 inches and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and black sweater, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Police have no motive for the stabbings and said it appeared to be random.