Robbers on moped rip purse from woman, drag her on sidewalk

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down to brazen robbers who ripped the purse off a woman and then dragged her along a sidewalk in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The shocking assault took place on June 12 at about 9:20 p.m. along 57th Street and 8th Avenue.

Video shows two suspects approaching the 41-year-old woman from behind when one of them pulls her purse off her shoulder. The woman is knocked to the ground and dragged.

The suspects rode off leaving the woman on the sidewalk. she suffered injuries to her face and right hand, said police.

The robbers made off with a cellphone and approximately $700. EMS responded and transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.



Anyone with information about the violent robbery should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.