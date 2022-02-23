Donald Trump probe prosecutors resign from Manhattan DA's office

article

Two of the prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump's business practices have resigned.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, both of whom started with the probe under the former district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr.

"We are grateful for their service," said the spokesperson, Danielle Filson. She declined to comment further, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Dunne and Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.

Last week, a judge ruled that Trump would have to answer questions under oath in an investigation into his business practices brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The D.A.'s office investigation led to tax fraud charges last July against Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was accused of collecting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. He and the company have pleaded not guilty.

With the Associated Press.