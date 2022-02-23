Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Monroe County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:04 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Monroe County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:14 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Monroe County
Flood Warning
until THU 7:30 AM EST, Monroe County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Western Bergen County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Sussex County

Donald Trump probe prosecutors resign from Manhattan DA's office

By AP Reporter
Published 
Updated 3:36PM
New York
Associated Press
Donald Trump article

Donald Trump (White House photo)

NEW YORK - Two of the prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump's business practices have resigned.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, both of whom started with the probe under the former district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr.

"We are grateful for their service," said the spokesperson, Danielle Filson. She declined to comment further, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Dunne and Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Last week, a judge ruled that Trump would have to answer questions under oath in an investigation into his business practices brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. 

The D.A.'s office investigation led to tax fraud charges last July against Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was accused of collecting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. He and the company have pleaded not guilty.

With the Associated Press.