2 police-involved shootings within hours in NYC

A man was shot in front of the Gowanus Houses by police after they saw the man firing a gun at another man. In a separate incident, cops opened fire on a man inside the 225th Street subway station after he brandished a gun, said cops.

The first incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Baltic Street in front of the Gowanus Houses.

Police say two plainclothes officers patrolling in an unmarked car saw a man firing a gun at another man. Police say the officers identified themselves as police and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon before firing numerous rounds at the suspect.

Police say the suspect was struck and hospitalized in critical condition. A handgun was recovered.

The two police officers were not injured, but police say they were taken to the hospital for trauma evaluation.

Police say the unidentified suspect has an extensive criminal history and is currently out on parole.

The incident occurred just hours after a bloody shootout in a subway station in the Wakefield section of the borough.

Plainclothes officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call about a man firing shots inside the 225 Street Station.

Two officers fired several rounds striking the man in the shoulder.

The man who was shot had a lengthy rap sheet.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.