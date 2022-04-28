2 people stabbed at V.I.P. Country Club in New Rochelle

article

A New York City man is under arrest for stabbing two coworkers at a country club in New Rochelle.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the V.I.P. Country Club on the shores of the Long Island Sound.

New Rochelle Police say the three people involved were valets at the country club and some sort of dispute broke out.

One victim had a cut on his back and the other victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

EMS took them to a hospital. The victim who was stabbed in the abdomen was taken into surgery and was currently listed as being in critical condition. The victim who was slashed on the back was treated and released.

New Rochelle Police arrested 25-year-old Elijah Santiago. He is charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the case. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

V.I.P. Country Club is an event facility that hosts weddings. A wedding was held at the facility on Wednesday night but it was unclear if it was still going on at the time of the stabbings.

Advertisement

New Rochelle High School has scheduled its prom at the venue for June 7, 2022.