2 people shot over parking dispute in the Bronx: NYPD

Two people were shot in the Bronx after arguing over a parking spot, police said.

It happened at 9 a.m. in Crotona Park East at 1473 Bryant Avenue.

Police said one person shot the other three times in the torso, and he is now in critical condition.

A passerby was hit in the ankle, police said.

There were five shell cases on the scene.

No arrests have been made and the identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

