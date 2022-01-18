2 people found dead inside car in Piscataway pond

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle floating on a pond in Piscataway, according to law enforcement officials.

Police responded to Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday where they located a vehicle in adjacent New Market Pond.

The individuals were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities were not released.

An investigation into their deaths and how the vehicle ended up in the pond was underway.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3330.