2 people found dead in apartment near Bronx Zoo

The NYPD found two people dead inside an apartment in the Bronx on Sunday night.

The NYPD says they responded to a 911 call at about 11:10 p.m. last night at 984 Bronx park South.

The officers found a 32-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman dead in the apartment. Police say the man had trauma on the back of his head.

Police say the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each individual and the investigation remains ongoing.



The identities of the victims were not being released until after other family members were notified.