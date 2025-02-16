2 patients transported from NYC urgent care, no Ebola detected

The Brief The FDNY reported a health scare that stemmed from a potential case of a patient exposed to the Ebola virus. Officials determined that neither patient had the infectious disease. The two patients who went to CityMD in East Harlem were transported to Bellevue hospital for further evaluation.



A health scare emerged in Manhattan over the weekend after two patients sought treatment at an urgent care center.

What we know:

The scare happened after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at the CityMD on East 125th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue in East Harlem.

The FDNY reported that the scare stemmed from a potential case of a patient exposed to an infectious disease.

First responders, equipped with personal protective gear, treated and transported two individuals to Bellevue hospital for further evaluation.

After the FDNY consulted with the Department of Health, officials determined that neither patient had the Ebola virus.

What we don't know:

Right now, we don't know the names of the patients who went to urgent care.

What they're saying:

"The two patients that sought services at CityMD on February 16 at 153 East 125th Street do not have Ebola. Neither patient had exposure to Ebola or other factors that would indicate risk. One patient is being taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for routine testing and treatment," Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse of the NYC Health Department said in a statement to FOX 5. "The NYC Health Department is in close communication with FDNY, CityMD and NYC Health + Hospitals."