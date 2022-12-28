2 officers stabbed on Long Island, knife-wielding suspect shot and killed

article

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by Suffolk County Police on Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing two officers.

Authorities say that police responding to a 9-1-1 call found an altercation between two adults at a location on Birchwood Road in Medford at around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, one of the men took out a knife and stabbed and seriously injured two Suffolk County Police officers.

During the incident, authorities say one or more of the officers fired their guns, hitting and killing the suspect.

One police officer was taken via helicopter to Stony Brook University hospital for treatment, while the other was taken via ambulance.

A third officer was also taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the Suffolk County Police Department Officers that were injured tonight while responding to a 911 call. This a reminder that the brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office stands with the SCPD and their families during this time.," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr.

The incident remains under investigation.