2 officers attacked while responding to 911 call in Atlantic County; body camera video released

Authorities in Atlantic County say two police officers were hurt after they were ambushed by a knife-wielding suspect while responding to a 911 call.

Keith Kiminski, 30, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in the attack that happened Sunday night at a home on Cresson Avenue.

Officers Erik Tarnow and Hunter Thomas from the Galloway Township Police Department were called to the home after several 911 hang-up calls.

As the officers were speaking to Kiminski's mother, investigators say Keith Kiminiski "darted out of the residence and attacked the officers" with a pocket knife.

Officer Tarnow was stabbed on the right side of the face and Officer Thomas helped wrestle Kiminski to the ground, where police say they fought for several minutes.

Both officers were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center where Officer Tarnow underwent surgery for a "significant cut" on the right side of his face, police said.

Officer Thomas was treated for a minor head injury and released later in the evening, according to authorities.

"This incident is another reminder of the dangers that our police officers face on a daily basis," Chief Richard D. Barber said. "We are grateful that Officer Tarnow is recovering well, and our department will be here to fully support Erik and his family."