2 off-duty corrections officers shot at Queens bar

article

A pair of off-duty corrections officers were injured after being shot at a bar in Queens.

The officers were reportedly attending a party at a nightclub in Richmond Hill, when a gunman opened fire, striking both of the officers.

One officer sustained injuries to his hand and is undergoing surgery while the other officer was shot in the leg.

A statement by Corrections Officer Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio said it appears that neither officer was an intended target.

"We pray for their speedy recoveries and ask the public to assist the NYPD with this ongoing investigation," the statement read.

The gunman reportedly remains at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters