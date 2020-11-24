2 NYPD officers shot in Queens

Two New York City police officers were shot and injured Tuesday responding to a domestic incident in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

Sources tell FOX 5 News that the officers arrived at a house on 179th Street just before 1 p.m. when one officer was shot in the leg. A second officer was shot in the arm. It was not clear if the officers were shot inside or outside the house.

Both cops were taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment. A suspect involved in the shooting is dead.

There was a massive police response in the neighborhood not far from John F. Kennedy Airport. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.