2 NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks as subway approached

Two NYPD officers are being hailed heroes for saving a man who had fallen from the subway platform onto the tracks as the train approached.

Officer Cerny and Officer Lamour were on patrol at the 14th Street and 8th Avenue Station in Chelsea Monday afternoon when they were alerted to a man on the tracks.

One of the officers signaled to an oncoming A train to stop. Body camera video shows the other officer jump onto the tracks and pull the man back onto the platform

The officers stayed with the man who had suffered a medical episode until EMS arrived.