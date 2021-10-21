2 NYPD officers disciplined for pushing man out of subway station

Two NYPD officers seen pushing a man out of a subway station in Greenwich Village have been disciplined, according to the police commissioner.

Video taken of the incident by @toriahall on Oct. 19 showed the male and female officer shoving the man through an emergency exit door at 8th Street station. The video does not show the confrontation that led up to the incident.

The man had asked the police officers "why don’t you just put on a mask?" before they forced him out of the station, reported the NY Daily News.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority "masks are still required at indoor train stations and on board trains, buses, and paratransit vehicles" in New York.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officers would be disciplined, but would not be fired.

"I'm in no way, shape, or form attempting to downplay that. I think we're better than that. The public deserves better than that," said Shea.

The officers could lose vacation time.