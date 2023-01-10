VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store
NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique.
The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as the others grabbed jewelry.
The shoplifting spree lasted around a minute before they took off with several cases of diamond engagement rings and other jewelry.
No one was hurt in the incident.