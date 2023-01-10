Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Park Slope
Masked thieves stole up to $2 million in diamonds and jewels at a Brooklyn jewelry store.

NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique.

The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as the others grabbed jewelry.

The shoplifting spree lasted around a minute before they took off with several cases of diamond engagement rings and other jewelry.

No one was hurt in the incident.