2 men struck by truck in Manhattan: NYPD

Two pedestrians were struck by a truck in Manhattan on Monday, police said.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on West 148th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Hamilton Heights.

Police said the female truck driver struck two men while they were walking on the sidewalk.

The men were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The female truck driver remained on the scene.

Police said one of the men is 52 and the ages of the other man and the driver are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.