2 men stabbed outside NY Capitol during pro-Trump protest

Two men were hospitalized after a stabbing outside the New York State Capitol.

The stabbing Wednesday afternoon occurred in East Capitol Park around the same time a small demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump was held outside the building.

Law enforcement sources told the Times-Union of Albany that the incident was connected to the protest. State police investigating the stabbing had not confirmed that Thursday.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition at Albany Medical Center with injuries connected to the stabbing. A 36-year-old man was treated and was expected to be released from the same hospital.

Alexander S. Contompasis, 37, of nearby Rensselaer was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, according to state police.

He was taken to the Albany County Jail pending his arraignment. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police said they would release more information as the investigation continued.

Protesters gathered outside state capitols around the nation Wednesday and a violent mob stormed the nation's Capitol as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

