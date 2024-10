Two men were stabbed in the leg and neck Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

It happened at 17 Garden Street in Bushwick after 10:30 a.m.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were stabbed.

The view from SkyFOX shows police at the scene.

Both were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.