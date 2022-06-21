2 men shot near basketball court at Jackson Houses in the Bronx

The NYPD is investigating a shooting at a public housing complex in the Bronx that left two men injured.

Both of the victims were shot at about 9:34 p.m. near the basketball court at the Jackson Houses in Melrose on East 156th Street and Courtlandt Avenue, according to police.

One man was shot in the shoulder. It was not clear where the other man was struck. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, said police.

The incident is the latest example of gun violence rampant throughout New York City.

RELATED: Harlem mass shooting: College basketball player Darius Lee killed, 8 others injured

Police in Harlem are continuing to search for at least two gunmen behind the shooting of nine people, including one fatally, during a family cookout over the weekend.

College basketball standout Darius Lee, 21, who was named the Houston Baptist University Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year, was attending a family gathering when he was shot and killed.