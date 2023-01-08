2 men shot, another struck by getaway car in Queens

The NYPD is looking for the suspects who shot two men and critically injured a third while attempting to escape in Queens.

Authorities say that two men in a white BMW opened fire in front of the Impulse Lounge on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Two people were struck by gunfire, before the suspects fled the scene, speeding down the road where they struck the third victim.

The suspects then ditched the car and ran away on foot.

Police say the shooting victims are in stable condition while the person that was hit by the suspects' car is being treated for severe leg injuries.