2 men killed in separate shootings blocks apart in the Bronx: NYPD

Two men were shot and killed just blocks away from each other in the Bronx, police said.

The first shooting happened in the Mount Hope section around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials say 35-year-old Juan Lluverez was shot in the stomach and leg on East Burnside Avenue.

He later died in the hospital, police said.

The second shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on East 180th Street and Creston Avenue.

Police said 32-year-old Rafael Vasquez was shot several times in the face and back.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in either murder.

The investigation remains ongoing for both.