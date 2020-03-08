2 men, dog escape Florida plane crash unharmed

Two men and their labrador retriever were unharmed after their small plane crashed into a tree near Destin Airport on Saturday, March 8, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. when the plane’s engine started to have trouble, according to the sheriff’s office. The plane crashed into a tree just short of the runway at Destin Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the incident.

