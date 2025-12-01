Expand / Collapse search

2 men in custody for allegedly firing gun in Times Square subway station: NYPD

By
Published  December 1, 2025 10:26pm EST
The Brief

    • Two men are currently in custody for allegedly firing a gun inside the Times Square subway station, according to the NYPD.
    • No one was hit by the gunfire.
    • The identities of the two men in police custody are currently unknown.

TIMES SQUARE - Two men are currently in custody for allegedly firing a gun inside the Times Square subway station, according to the NYPD.

Shots fired in Times Square station

What we know:

Police officials report gunshots were fired on the mezzanine of the A/C/E line inside the Times Square subway station just before 8:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Two men are now in custody for allegedly firing the gun.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two men in police custody are currently unknown.

