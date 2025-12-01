2 men in custody for allegedly firing gun in Times Square subway station: NYPD

The Brief Two men are currently in custody for allegedly firing a gun inside the Times Square subway station, according to the NYPD. No one was hit by the gunfire. The identities of the two men in police custody are currently unknown.



Shots fired in Times Square station

What we know:

Police officials report gunshots were fired on the mezzanine of the A/C/E line inside the Times Square subway station just before 8:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Two men are now in custody for allegedly firing the gun.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two men in police custody are currently unknown.