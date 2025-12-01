2 men in custody for allegedly firing gun in Times Square subway station: NYPD
TIMES SQUARE - Two men are currently in custody for allegedly firing a gun inside the Times Square subway station, according to the NYPD.
Shots fired in Times Square station
What we know:
Police officials report gunshots were fired on the mezzanine of the A/C/E line inside the Times Square subway station just before 8:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 1.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
Two men are now in custody for allegedly firing the gun.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two men in police custody are currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.