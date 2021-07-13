2 Baltimore police officers shot outside shopping center; suspect dead

Two Baltimore police officers were taken to a local hospital after being shot outside a Baltimore shopping center on Tuesday, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police officials, the officers injuries are not life threatening. The suspect they exchanged gunfire with, identified as 32-year-old Justin Powell of Baltimore, has died, police say.

READ MORE: Suspect who allegedly shot 2 officers in Waldorf dead, according to law enforcement

A preliminary investigation reveals detectives with the Baltimore Police Department, who have not been identified by name and were assigned to the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), were looking for a vehicle and suspect wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred in Baltimore City on June 19.

READ MORE: Virginia Troopers investigating after Spotsylvania Co sheriff’s deputy shot man in road

CARFTF members observed the targeted vehicle and suspect in the parking lot of Security Square Mall. As officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at officers, striking two Baltimore detectives.

Multiple officers returned fire, striking the suspect. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The two Baltimore detectives were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, suffering from gunshot wounds. At this time, the officers are in stable condition.

This incident is ongoing, and the criminal investigation is being handled by the Baltimore County Police Department. The Baltimore Police Department, Special Investigation Response Team (SIRT), is handling the internal investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting.