2 killed, 7 injured in Camden building blaze

Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a blaze at an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey.

Several other people jumped from the building to escape the fire, officials said.

A firefighter was among those hurt at the apartment building, news outlets reported. Firefighters from other departments were called in to help extinguish the flames, Camden Fire Chief Michael Harper said.

About 20 to 30 people were displaced, officials said. The Red Cross responded to assist residents.

The identities of the two people who died have not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.