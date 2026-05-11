2 killed, 4 injured in Paterson, NJ
NEW JERSEY - Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a mass shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to authorities.
What happened in Paterson?
What we know:
Police responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer in Charge Patrick Murray said in a statement.
When officers arrived, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to a nearby hospital.
Two men, a 43-year-old and a 29-year-old, both from Paterson, were pronounced dead, officials said. The four other victims, who are also Paterson residents, are in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Passaic County Prosecutor.