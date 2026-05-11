2 killed, 4 injured in Paterson, NJ

article

The Brief Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a mass shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday night. Police found six people with gunshot wounds near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue and transported them to a nearby hospital. Authorities say the surviving victims are in stable condition and the investigation remains ongoing with no suspect information released.



Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a mass shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to authorities.

What happened in Paterson?

What we know:

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer in Charge Patrick Murray said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to a nearby hospital.

Two men, a 43-year-old and a 29-year-old, both from Paterson, were pronounced dead, officials said. The four other victims, who are also Paterson residents, are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.