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2 killed, 4 injured in Paterson, NJ

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Published  May 11, 2026 11:27am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
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The Brief

    • Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a mass shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday night.
    • Police found six people with gunshot wounds near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue and transported them to a nearby hospital.
    • Authorities say the surviving victims are in stable condition and the investigation remains ongoing with no suspect information released.

NEW JERSEY - Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a mass shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to authorities.

What happened in Paterson?

What we know:

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer in Charge Patrick Murray said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to a nearby hospital.

Two men, a 43-year-old and a 29-year-old, both from Paterson, were pronounced dead, officials said. The four other victims, who are also Paterson residents, are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Passaic County Prosecutor. 

Crime and Public SafetyPaterson