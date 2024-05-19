2 injured in shooting at Missouri high school graduation

article

A shooting during a high school graduation in Kansas left two people hurt with at least one receiving medical attention.

The gunfire erupted at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Sunday.

The graduation was for students at Cape Central High School.

School officials said none of its students or staff were injured, and the graduation would be rescheduled to a later date.

One attendee shared footage of the scene where a voice over a loudspeaker asked people to "please calm down."

The attendee told Storyful that officers had at least two people detained as he exited the arena.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.