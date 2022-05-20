2 in custody after Orono police find body of boy in trunk

Police say a juvenile body was found in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday morning in Mound, Minnesota. An investigation is still ongoing, but police believe that the incident is domestic related and the victim is a male.

According to police, they responded shortly after 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. The 911 caller told dispatch that the vehicle was driving on its rim with the back window smashed out.

Orono police officers were able to locate the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, a woman, investigators say they noticed blood inside the car. After searching the vehicle, officers say they found a body inside the trunk.

Since that time, police say two people have been taken into custody. Investigations were also underway Friday afternoon along Commerce Boulevard near a gas station at Three Points Boulevard and at an apartment complex off Interlachen Road. Police say the vehicle involved in the stop was at the gas station prior to the body discovery. Officers say more evidence was found near the gas station.

Further details about the death haven't been released. Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation. The victim's cause of death is not yet known.

Orono police say further information will be released on Monday.