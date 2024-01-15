2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlem: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after two men were shot in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police responded to a reported shooting at 7th Avenue and West 136th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the back, and a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the buttocks.

Both men were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests and no description of any suspects.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.