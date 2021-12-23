2 die in submerged car during Millbrae flooding; others escape

Two people died on Thursday in Millbrae when the car they were driving got submerged in deep standing water that flooded an underpass with a steep grade.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Detective Javier Acosta told KTVU that the pair had driven through a lot of water at Hemlock Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard about 5:45 a.m. Neighbors said the couple lived near where they died, right pass the flooded street.

"The water was rising rapidly," he said, noting that the rain was coming down heavily at that hour of the morning.

But firefighters didn't originally see the pair submerged in the water.

At first, crews spotted another person standing on top of the roof of a nearby car in the same spot, Acosta said.

It was only after firefighters rescued that person – and drained the deep underpass – that they realized two people in another car had essentially drowned.

Firefighters said the water was rising so quickly that they had to retreat before they could check that second vehicle or risk drowning themselves. Once they were able to pump the water from the scene, they found a gray pickup with two people inside.

"We've now drained the flooded area and located two vehicles and two deceased," said Acosta.

Acosta reminded drivers not to pass through standing water, especially if it's more than six inches deep.

Residents told KTVU the couple lived in the neighborhood, just north of the underpass where their car became submerged. They shared photos of the road covered by more than 15 feet of water.

After word about the deadly incident spread around the small community, neighbor Gina Miranda placed flowers at the underpass.

"I was just told that they live on Cuardo and that they had just put out all their Christmas decor for the first time in a couple years," she said.

Miranda said after a difficult year with COVID, the loss this close to the holiday is especially cruel.

"It's a tight kit neighborhood and we feel the loss of all of them," said Miranda.

The rain caused havoc throughout the Bay Area, though not as deadly.

Rock slides occurred in the North Bay, trees fell in the East Bay, and flooding caused an Uber passenger to miss his flight in San Francisco.

In Contra Costa County, a big rig was struck by an Audi driver and plunged off the overpass onto the road in Lafayette, though the California Highway Patrol has not said if the accident was rain-related.

