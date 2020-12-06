2 dead after stabbing, shooting in NYC

article

The NYPD is investigating after a stabbing and a shooting left two people dead in New York City on Sunday.

According to authorities, just before 3:30 p.m., a man was shot in the head on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Barely two hours later, authorities say 18-year-old Jaba Adamia was stabbed to death was stabbed in the chest on East 21st Street in Sheepshead Bay. He was taken to New York Community Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests in either incident, and an investigation into the killings is ongoing.

2020 has seen a major spike in shootings and gun arrests in New York City, with a 125% increase in shootings in November alone and a 96% increase in shootings through the first 11 months of 2020.

Homicides are also up 38% for the year.

In June, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an initiative to address the rampant gun violence in the city.