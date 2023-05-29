2 men dead in Memorial Day shooting at Falls Church apartment complex; 2 juveniles stabbed

Two people were killed, and two others were injured after a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane.

At a press conference Monday, Fairfax County Police deputy chief Eli Cory said the two people shot and killed were men. One of the men was found dead in the laundry room area of the complex. The second man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Both of the stabbing victims are juveniles, Cory said. Both were hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition.

It is believed that the people met intentionally in the area prior to the shootings and stabbings. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Investigators ay a backpack of narcotics was discovered at the scene. Cory said a knife was also found at the scene.

The relationships between everyone involved is not yet known. Police continue to search the wooded areas surrounding the complex and adjacent apartment buildings for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photos from Pimmit Run Lane scene

This is a developing story and FOX 5 will have more information as it becomes available.