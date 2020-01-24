2 confirmed deaths in northwest Houston building explosion

Two people have died after a massive building explosion in northwest Houston that rattled houses miles away early Friday morning.

The explosion was reported around 4:24 a.m. Friday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co on Gessner Road near Clay Road.

All traffic is asked to avoid the area between Gessner, Genard, Steffani and Clay Road.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña says a 2,000-gallon tank of propylene has now been secured, and there is no active leak.

Chief Peña says a small amount of fire is still burning, but they are going to let it burn out, rather than spray water on it and create runoff.

Hazmat is monitoring the air and has not detected any hazards to air quality at this point. TCEQ personnel are also on the scene to provide support.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says anyone who does not need to be in the area should stay away. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Residents several miles from the explosion site felt the blast rattle their houses. The debris field is about half a mile.

Chief Peña says crews have searched more than 100 houses, and some of them are off of their foundations — especially those closest to the explosion site.

A temporary staging area has been established for displaced residents at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4703 Shadowdale Drive.

Chief Acevedo says a criminal investigation has been launched. HPD Homicide, Environment Crimes and Houston Fire Arson are assisting in the investigation. He says the immediate area of the explosion will take four to five days to process.

As part of the investigation, Chief Acevedo is asking anyone who was near the explosion or felt the blast to do a search around their homes from debris or anything that may be related. If you find something, you are asked not to touch it and to call police.

Authorities are also using drones to search rooftops, and a grid search is underway.

Chief Acevedo says patrols are going through the neighborhood, and anyone caught looting will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

In Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Bane Elementary and Dean Middle School will be closed today for all students and staff. All other facilities will be open, and students will be kept indoors.

The Monarch School and Institute is also closed.

RELATED: Two Cy-Fair ISD schools are closed due to massive building explosion

Spring Branch ISD says facilities are fine and they are planning for a regular school day at all schools. All students will be kept inside as air quality continues to be monitored. Transportation delays are anticipated.