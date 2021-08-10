2 charged with murder, child cruelty in Clayton County basketball player's death

article

A grand jury has indicted two people in the 2019 death of a Clayton County basketball player who died after participating in conditioning drills in extreme heat.

Imani Bell collapsed during outdoor basketball conditioning at Elite Scholars Academy on Aug. 13, 2019 and later died.

In July, the grand jury indicted Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer on several charges including second degree murder, child cruelty in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless conduct.

In February, Bell's family filed a lawsuit naming several administrators and coaching staff at Elite Scholars Academy. According to the suit, Imani died shortly after "signaling she was in distress" and collapsing during outdoor basketball drills which included running up and down stadium steps, according to the lawsuit. Recorded temperatures that day reached up to 97 degrees with a heat index of up to 106.

The lawsuit alleged Imani died from cardiac arrest and acute kidney failure, among other complications of heatstroke.

