2 Asian women stabbed in San Francisco, suspect in custody

San Francisco police arrested a suspect in a double stabbing that injured two Asian women on Tuesday evening.

One of the women is 85 years old.

This attack appears to be unprovoked, police said.

Witnesses say the two women were waiting at a bus stop when a man carrying a knife attacked them at 4th and Market streets in the downtown area.

Video from Citizen App shows the attack happened in broad daylight. Police were called just before 5 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

They arrested a 55-year-old man not too far away, on Eddy Street.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin tweeted that he was heartbroken and was praying for the victims.

He also wrote: "We will not tolerate brutal attacks like this."

Supervisor Matt Haney said both women are out of surgery and with family at the hospital.