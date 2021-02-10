2 arrested after dirty diaper attack on woman in Manhattan

article

The NYPD has arrested two men after an incident in Madison Square Park where a woman allegedly had a dirty diaper rubbed in her face.

Authorities say that Juarde Benn, 20, of Brooklyn, and Saqunn Jackson, 23, of the Bronx, are facing several charges in connection to the incident, including aggravated harassment and stalking.

Police say that on Sunday, January 10, near Madison Square Park, a group of people surrounded the 33-year-old victim, shoving her around and hitting her in the head with an egg. The woman then ran away, but the group followed her, with one of the men spraying her with silly string while a second man hit her with a skateboard. A third person attacked her with the diaper.

The attackers then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

