2 arrested after Bronx man stabbed to death

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death in the Bronx early Friday morning.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call of an assault inside an apartment on Perry Avenue in the Norwood section.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, 29-year-old Jonathan Hutcherson, unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to his neck and chest. Hutcherson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that 21-year-old John Delgado and 20-year-old Meanna Torigoe were taken into custody inside the apartment, and have been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

An investigation into the killing remains ongoing.