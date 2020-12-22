1st court appearance for man accused of 1988 murder of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht

The man charged with kidnapping and murdering a 9-year-old girl outside a Hayward grocery in a case that captured the nation's attention is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, 32 years after the disappearance of Michaela Garecht.

David Misch, 59, will be arraigned at 9 a.m. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

On Monday, Hayward police and the FBI made the surprising announcement that Misch, already in prison for the murder of at least three other women, is also responsible for Michaela's death.

His partial palm prints left behind on her scooter, left behind on Nov. 19, 1988, connects him to the case, police and prosecutors said. She vanished that day outside the Rainbow Market in Hayward and her body has never been found.

On that day, Michaela and her best friend rode their scooters to buy a snack days before Thanksgiving. It was their first trip there without teenage neighbors.

They left their scooters outside, and officials allege that Misch moved a scooter to isolate one of the girls. When Michaela went to retrieve it, he forced her into his car and drove away. The palm print that led to Misch’s charges was found on the scooter. It was too small to be scanned through a computer database and had to be analyzed manually.

Misch was already in a prison for the 1989 murder of a woman in the Hayward area. He is also a suspect in a 1986 case where two women were killed in Fremont, another city in the Bay Area.

Fremont police reached out to Hayward detectives about Misch, thinking there might be a link between their cases even though some of the circumstances were different. Authorities would not say what led police to believe the cases were connected.

Hayward detectives are treating Michaela’s disappearance as a murder even though her body was never found.

Rows of filing cabinets, each drawer marked with a photograph of the young girl, have filled the police station for more than 32 years.

The charges have brought little solace to Michaela’s mother.

"I feel as though I am still looking for Michaela, but now I don’t know where," she wrote. "I honestly feel lost in the dark."

