Saturday's Powerball drawing saw no jackpot winner, but a ticket worth $1M was bought in New Jersey.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing are 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58, and the Powerball was 10.

Other second-prize tickets were sold in Florida, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing is estimated to be $747M, which would be the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.