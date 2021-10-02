19-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Brooklyn

The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old in Crown Heights earlier this week.

Security footage from around 4:55 p.m. on September 30 shows the suspect walking on the sidewalk on Prospect Place before producing a handgun out of a black plastic bag and firing several shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim, Myles Jabateh, was shot in the head and buttocks.

Jabateh was taken by EMS to Interfaith Medical Center in critical condition. on October 1, Jabateh died due to his injuries at Maimonides Medical Center.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a light-colored mask, a black hooded jacket, light-colored jeans, and black sneakers with blue shoelaces.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters