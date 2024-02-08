19-foot Kobe Bryant statue unveiled outside Lakers' arena

NBA icon Kobe Bryant was officially immortalized on Thursday when the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a 19-foot bronze statue of the former Laker.

The 4,000-pound status depicts Bryant in his white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised honoring a moment from his historic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, said during the dedication ceremony that the statue is the first of three that will be created to honor the five-time NBA champion and top scorer in Lakers history.

February 08:The Lakers unveil a statue honoring the late Kobe Bryant at Crytpo.com Arena on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Another statue will feature Bryant in his No. 24 jersey, which he wore for the second half of his career, while a third will depict Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died with him and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Dozens of Lakers icons attended the unveiling of the first statue.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, former teammate Derek Fisher, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and longtime Lakers coach Phil Jackson all gave remarks.

"I think of Kobe constantly, and I miss him and Gigi more than words can say," Buss said. "But today, I'm filled with joy."

At the base of the statue it reads "Kobe Bean Bryant," with his nickname, "Black Mamba," carved below."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.