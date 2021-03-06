18-year-old wins $25,000 with first lottery ticket

article

A woman decided to buy her very first lottery ticket just days after turning 18 and was shocked to discover she won $25,000.

Sloan Stanley of Meriden, Kansas, won the top prize in the Kansas Lottery's $5 Cash Cow instant game, just four days after turning 18.

"I bought the Cash Cow ticket because I like cows and thought it was cute," Stanley told the Kansas Lottery. "I was in shock that the first ticket I ever bought ended up winning $25,000!"

Stanley said she told her family, who initially didn't believe she had won.

"My family is all super excited and happy for me, and they still can’t believe it!" she said.

Stanley said she plans to attend Fort Hays State University in the fall to study Elementary Education.

"I’m excited to start college later this year and I hope this will help me graduate without debt!" she said.