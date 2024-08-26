18-year-old struck, killed by subway train in Queens: NYPD

An 18-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a subway train in Queens on Monday afternoon.

According to police, two teens, aged 18 and 19, got into a fight near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.

The 18-year-old struck the 19-year-old with a bottle before fleeing into the tunnel between Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue, where he was struck by a train.

The 18-year-old was found lying on the tracks unconscious and unresponsive by authorities.

The 19-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

There are no arrests at this time.